Paleo Profile: The "Need Helmet" Dinosaur
A new species of dinosaur is named about every two weeks. That's the latest statistic for the breakneck speed of dinosaur paleontology these days, but the announcements aren't evenly spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sheridan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jail
|May 4
|Nope
|1
|jesse woelber (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Buckfutter
|2
|amazed
|Jan '17
|Amused
|2
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Population Based Democracy (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|noll
|1
|Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15)
|May '15
|about time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sheridan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC