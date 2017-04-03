Sheridan holds millwright pre-apprent...

Sheridan holds millwright pre-apprenticeship workshop

Sheridan College holds a workshop on its Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship program on Tuesday, April 4, at the Skills Training Centre, 407 Iroquois Shore Rd., from 7 to 8 p.m. Meet the program coordinator, learn about this exciting Employment Ontario initiative and complete your application. Sheridan's Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprentice/Apprenticeship Level 1 training is offered through Sheridan's School of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships.

