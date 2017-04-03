Sheridan holds millwright pre-apprenticeship workshop
Sheridan College holds a workshop on its Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship program on Tuesday, April 4, at the Skills Training Centre, 407 Iroquois Shore Rd., from 7 to 8 p.m. Meet the program coordinator, learn about this exciting Employment Ontario initiative and complete your application. Sheridan's Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprentice/Apprenticeship Level 1 training is offered through Sheridan's School of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.
Add your comments below
Sheridan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesse woelber (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Buckfutter
|2
|amazed
|Jan '17
|Amused
|2
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars...
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Population Based Democracy (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|noll
|1
|isaac harn is a man ho (May '15)
|May '15
|cassie
|1
|Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15)
|May '15
|about time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sheridan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC