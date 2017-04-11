Music Box: Final Hurrahs
The best part about closing weekend shenanigans is that it happens twice-JHMR last weekend, and Grand Targhee this Sunday. The weekend at Targhee's Trap Bar will feature Celtic Americana band Swagger on Friday, and an epic closing party with basement rock band Lazy Eyes on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sheridan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesse woelber (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Buckfutter
|2
|amazed
|Jan '17
|Amused
|2
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Population Based Democracy (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|noll
|1
|Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15)
|May '15
|about time
|1
|Sheridan Oakville finalizing new policy on sexu... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|RBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sheridan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC