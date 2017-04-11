Music Box: Final Hurrahs

Music Box: Final Hurrahs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

The best part about closing weekend shenanigans is that it happens twice-JHMR last weekend, and Grand Targhee this Sunday. The weekend at Targhee's Trap Bar will feature Celtic Americana band Swagger on Friday, and an epic closing party with basement rock band Lazy Eyes on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheridan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jesse woelber (Oct '12) Mar '17 Buckfutter 2
amazed Jan '17 Amused 2
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News 'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Larry 1
Population Based Democracy (Jul '16) Jul '16 noll 1
News Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15) May '15 about time 1
News Sheridan Oakville finalizing new policy on sexu... (Feb '15) Feb '15 RBC 1
See all Sheridan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheridan Forum Now

Sheridan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheridan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sheridan, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC