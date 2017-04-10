Mountain lion captured in Gillette on...

Mountain lion captured in Gillette on Monday morning

Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Photo by Dustin L. Kirsch - A young mountain lion, estimated at about 100 pounds, shimmied up a pine tree Monday morning after being tranquilized by a dart once. Wyoming Game and Fish officials from Gillette, including wardens Dustin Kirsch, Brooke Weaver and biologist Erika Peckham, captured the mountain lion in the Collins Heights subdivision and transported him to Sheridan where he will be relocated in the northern Big Horn Mountains.

