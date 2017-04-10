Mountain lion captured in Gillette on Monday morning
Photo by Dustin L. Kirsch - A young mountain lion, estimated at about 100 pounds, shimmied up a pine tree Monday morning after being tranquilized by a dart once. Wyoming Game and Fish officials from Gillette, including wardens Dustin Kirsch, Brooke Weaver and biologist Erika Peckham, captured the mountain lion in the Collins Heights subdivision and transported him to Sheridan where he will be relocated in the northern Big Horn Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Sheridan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesse woelber (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Buckfutter
|2
|amazed
|Jan '17
|Amused
|2
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Population Based Democracy (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|noll
|1
|isaac harn is a man ho (May '15)
|May '15
|cassie
|1
|Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15)
|May '15
|about time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sheridan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC