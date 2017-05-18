Expert on cleaning clutter featured at Women's Expo
Gillette College is hosting its first Gillette Women's Expo on Tuesday to offer women tips on everything from their first home, transforming Social Security into a winning retirement strategy, long-term care in a brutal world, finances, wellness and legacy planning. Highlighting the Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the college's Technical Education Center is Donna Smallin Kuper, known as the "One-Minute Organizer."
