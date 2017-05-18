Expert on cleaning clutter featured a...

Expert on cleaning clutter featured at Women's Expo

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Gillette College is hosting its first Gillette Women's Expo on Tuesday to offer women tips on everything from their first home, transforming Social Security into a winning retirement strategy, long-term care in a brutal world, finances, wellness and legacy planning. Highlighting the Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the college's Technical Education Center is Donna Smallin Kuper, known as the "One-Minute Organizer."

