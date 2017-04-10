A Look Back in Time: April 2, 1917
In response to a telegram from Edward Rightor, grand exalted ruler of the Elks lodge, arrangments are being made to turn the meeting of the Sheridan lodge Wednesday night into a patriotic demonstration. Rev. Weaver, Wyoming vice president of the Navy League, has accepted an invitation to be the principal speaker at the patriotic rally Thursday night.
