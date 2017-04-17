A Look Back in Time: April 11, 1917

A Look Back in Time: April 11, 1917

Tuesday Apr 11

Sheridan will join a nation-wide patriotic demonstration on April 19 to commemorate the 142nd anniversary of the Battle of Lexington, the opening battle of the Revolutionary War in 1775. Programs emphasizing the ride of Paul Revere, the intrepid patriot who warned the minute men of the approaching British, will be given in all the schools.

Sheridan, WY

