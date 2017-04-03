A Look Back in Time: April 1, 1917

A Look Back in Time: April 1, 1917

Monday Apr 3

The great patriotic wave which is sweeping the country from west to east will find expression in Sheridan in a meeting called by a proclamation issued by Mayor Church. The meeting will be Thursday night and is being held primarily to give everyone in Sheridan an opportunity to share their patriotism in the hour of national peril.

