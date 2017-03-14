Ryerson University applies to expand ...

Ryerson University applies to expand campus to Brampton

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Toronto Star

Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, confirmed on Tuesday that Ryerson – in partnership with Sheridan College – is the sole university to have submitted a formal expression of interest in expanding to Brampton. The province also received an expression of interest from Wilfrid Laurier University, in partnership with Conestoga College, to expand to Milton.

