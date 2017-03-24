Roundabout Announces 2017 Artistic Plans

Roundabout Theatre Company is thrilled to announce artistic plans for 2017, which welcome back a group of artists whom the theater has long respected, with new works, new roles and with a new playwright support initiative. "Roundabout can only offer so many productions each year, so if there's a way for us to support the artists beyond the productions, we want to do that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.