Gillette histories

Gillette histories

Friday Mar 10

G.F. Hamilton, division engineer of Alliance, Nebraska, and L.S. Hamilton of Sheridan were in Gillette the fore part of the week looking over the situation for a location of the new proposed railroad crossing west of town. The new crossing, which will be built under the track, will be near the Vines ranch about two miles west of Gillette.

Sheridan, WY

