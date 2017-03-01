Gillette histories
Petitions requesting that Campbell County be made a non-dipping county for sheep are being circulated by the Campbell County Wool Growers Association by its secretary, John Daly Jr. Petitions will be found at the office of the secretary and at both banks. Those wishing to sign can do so.
