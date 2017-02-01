Constitutional amendment would restri...

Constitutional amendment would restrict courts on education

A Senate committee has endorsed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit Wyoming courts from dictating how much money the state should spend on its K-12 public education and mandating higher taxes for schools. Republican Sen. Dave Kinskey, of Sheridan, says school funding levels should be determined by the Legislature.

