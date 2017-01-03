the Face of Islam:

the Face of Islam:

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

The first person in Sheridan, Wyoming, to learn that Hot Tamale Louie had been knifed to death was William Henry Harrison, Jr. The news came by telegram, the day after the murder. Harrison was the son of a member of Congress, the great-grandson of one President, the great-great-great-grandson of another President, and the great-great-great-great-grandson of one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheridan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 8 Don Birkholz 1
News 'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... Oct '16 Larry 1
Population Based Democracy Jul '16 noll 1
News Sheridan College Purchases DisasterLAN System t... (Jul '15) Jul '15 your citys news 1
isaac harn is a man ho (May '15) May '15 cassie 1
News Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15) May '15 about time 1
News Sheridan Oakville finalizing new policy on sexu... (Feb '15) Feb '15 RBC 1
See all Sheridan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheridan Forum Now

Sheridan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheridan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Sheridan, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC