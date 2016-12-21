Man accused in Wal-Mart shooting, ars...

Man accused in Wal-Mart shooting, arson pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Columbian

Shaun Michael Sprague enters not-guilty pleas Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court in connection with a shooting at the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart and arson in October. A Wyoming man accused of opening fire inside the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart in October was arraigned Wednesday after a mental health evaluation found he is competent to stand trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheridan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 8 Don Birkholz 1
News 'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars... Oct '16 Larry 1
Population Based Democracy Jul '16 noll 1
News Sheridan College Purchases DisasterLAN System t... (Jul '15) Jul '15 your citys news 1
isaac harn is a man ho (May '15) May '15 cassie 1
News Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15) May '15 about time 1
News Sheridan Oakville finalizing new policy on sexu... (Feb '15) Feb '15 RBC 1
See all Sheridan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheridan Forum Now

Sheridan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheridan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sheridan, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC