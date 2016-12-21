Man accused in Wal-Mart shooting, arson pleads not guilty
Shaun Michael Sprague enters not-guilty pleas Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court in connection with a shooting at the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart and arson in October. A Wyoming man accused of opening fire inside the Hazel Dell Wal-Mart in October was arraigned Wednesday after a mental health evaluation found he is competent to stand trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Sheridan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 8
|Don Birkholz
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars...
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Population Based Democracy
|Jul '16
|noll
|1
|Sheridan College Purchases DisasterLAN System t... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|your citys news
|1
|isaac harn is a man ho (May '15)
|May '15
|cassie
|1
|Motorcycle training returns to Sheridan College... (May '15)
|May '15
|about time
|1
|Sheridan Oakville finalizing new policy on sexu... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|RBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sheridan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC