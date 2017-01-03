SARA J. NELSON, 25, Sheridan, was found guilty Dec. 21 of two counts of use of a controlled substance, one from May 19 and one from July 14. Circuit Judge Terrill R. Tharp sentenced her to consecutive 180-day jail terms , fined her $565 and placed her on one year of supervised probation. Nelson also was fined $440 for property destruction and $440 for criminal entry related to a Nov. 22 case.

