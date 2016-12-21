Rodenstock to Launch New U.S. Sales Subsidiary in January
MUNICH, Germany and SHERIDAN, Wyo.-German eyewear manufacturer Rodenstock GmbH , a leading global manufacturer of lenses and eyewear, is entering the U.S. eyewear market in January 2017 with its own sales subsidiary. Rodenstock USA LLC is based in Sheridan, Wyoming, and is headed by American Chris Juergens.
