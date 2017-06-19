Page County V-A office sets open house

Page County V-A office sets open house

Thursday Jun 15

An open house for special monuments takes place Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah, located north of Ferguson Road.

