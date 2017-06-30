Shelton man dies in apparent suicide near yacht club
Officers responded to the yacht club, located on the 600 block of East Pine Street, at about 8:45 a.m. A 911 caller reported that a man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head, and that a firearm was nearby. The 68-year-old Shelton man was found near the water's edge, in the parking lot, according to the Shelton Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|28
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC