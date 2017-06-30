Shelton man dies in apparent suicide near yacht club

Officers responded to the yacht club, located on the 600 block of East Pine Street, at about 8:45 a.m. A 911 caller reported that a man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head, and that a firearm was nearby. The 68-year-old Shelton man was found near the water's edge, in the parking lot, according to the Shelton Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.