Shelton man dies in apparent suicide ...

Shelton man dies in apparent suicide near yacht club

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Olympian

Officers responded to the yacht club, located on the 600 block of East Pine Street, at about 8:45 a.m. A 911 caller reported that a man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head, and that a firearm was nearby. The 68-year-old Shelton man was found near the water's edge, in the parking lot, according to the Shelton Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 21 adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
white privilege May '17 kyman 1
News Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12) Feb '17 Geezer 28
trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16) Apr '16 Lovebigbras 3
See all Shelton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelton Forum Now

Shelton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Shelton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC