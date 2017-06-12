Rain, shine, and plenty of car, truck...

Rain, shine, and plenty of car, truck, SUV fun at Mudfest 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: HeraldNet

Every year at about this time, the Northwest Automotive Press Association holds an event called Mudfest, one of my favorite things in the world. It's the organization's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year competition, in which participating members evaluate and score SUVs, crossovers and pickups for their design, power, performance off-road and on pavement, fuel economy, passenger cabin comfort and function, application of technology, pricing, and overall personal appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Sun Kay 1
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 6
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Shelton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelton Forum Now

Shelton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Shelton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC