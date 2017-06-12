Rain, shine, and plenty of car, truck, SUV fun at Mudfest 2017
Every year at about this time, the Northwest Automotive Press Association holds an event called Mudfest, one of my favorite things in the world. It's the organization's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year competition, in which participating members evaluate and score SUVs, crossovers and pickups for their design, power, performance off-road and on pavement, fuel economy, passenger cabin comfort and function, application of technology, pricing, and overall personal appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Sun
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC