Olympia woman injured in crash on Hwy 101
A South Sound woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 about 12 miles north of Shelton. The 48-year-old Olympia woman was the passenger in a black and silver 1995 Chevrolet Suburban that was heading southbound near milepost 336 when it went off the shoulder, into the ditch and rolled onto its top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|Hippie looking Dude with bike in mccleary, wa
|Apr '17
|Bob
|1
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|29
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC