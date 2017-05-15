Arrest made after woman's body found ...

Arrest made after woman's body found north of Shelton

Friday May 12

Authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday near a U.S. Forest Service Road north of Shelton in the Lilliwaup area. The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Friday as 40-year-old Kerry Hagelin of the Lilliwaup area.

Shelton, WA

