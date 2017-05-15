Arrest made after woman's body found north of Shelton
Authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday near a U.S. Forest Service Road north of Shelton in the Lilliwaup area. The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Friday as 40-year-old Kerry Hagelin of the Lilliwaup area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|Hippie looking Dude with bike in mccleary, wa
|Apr '17
|Bob
|1
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|29
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC