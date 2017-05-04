Whata s Happening for April 26
"Midnight in Broad Daylight": Pamela Sakamoto, author of a book about two brothers on Pearl Harbor Day, will speak from 7-9 p.m. Norman Worthington Conference Center, Saint Martin's University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE. Sakamoto will participate in a book discussion at the Lacey Timberland Library from 2-3 p.m., 500 College St. SE.
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|Hippie looking Dude with bike in mccleary, wa
|Apr 6
|Bob
|1
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|29
