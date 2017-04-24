Washington State Patrol hoping to rec...

Washington State Patrol hoping to recruit more troopers

Thursday Apr 13

The Washington State Patrol has had problems in the past with retaining employees in the department. A study conducted in 2015 by the Washington State Joint Transportation Committee showed most troopers left the state patrol because of low pay, benefits, and issues with management.

