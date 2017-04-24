Twelve native artists honored for work
Twelve artists in three regions of the nation have won fellowships of $30,000 apiece from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, based in Vancouver. The dozen award winners are all accomplished Native American artists with a track record of at least 10 years and membership in an American Indian tribe or Alaska Native corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|Hippie looking Dude with bike in mccleary, wa
|Apr 6
|Bob
|1
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|29
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC