Shelton home intruder took underwear and guns, police say
Shelton police arrested a 22-year-old Mason County resident after he allegedly entered the homes of several sleeping women. The man was booked into the Mason County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|Hippie looking Dude with bike in mccleary, wa
|Apr '17
|Bob
|1
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Audits of businesses for illegal immigrants rising (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Geezer
|29
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC