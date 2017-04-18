Man broke in, tried to steal sock, wa...

Man broke in, tried to steal sock, watched women sleep in Shelton

The first incident occurred April 6 on the 2300 block of Laurel Street. A woman awoke at 4:30 a.m. and found a man standing next to her, trying to take her sock off, according to the Shelton Police Department.

