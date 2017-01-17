Wintry mix: Snow, freezing rain, cold rain on tap for the weekend
A range of wintry weather is in the cards for Western Washington late Saturday into Sunday, but for many, it shouldn't cause too many issues. The set up is complex both meteorologically and geographically.
