Why one side of Puget Sound became Trump country in 2016
When you first hit the road from Seattle on your way to Mason County there are lots of signs that the economy is buzzing, like construction cranes and shiny new buildings and hybrid cars. But when you wind around past Olympia into Mason County you're more likely to see a pickup truck with a gun rack than a Prius.
