Here's a tip for mailing wine: Don't ...

Here's a tip for mailing wine: Don't do it. It's a job best left to the experts.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Seattle Times

If you want to ship wine out of state - or in-state, for that matter - you're better off having it sent from a winery or from your favorite wine merchant. Doing it yourself could be illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan 18 spaceman 10
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16) Apr '16 Lovebigbras 3
See all Shelton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelton Forum Now

Shelton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Shelton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC