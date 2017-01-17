Coroner identifies missing Shelton man
The Mason County Coroner's Office has identified a missing Shelton man who was found dead Jan. 11 near Stump Lake. The man has been identified as Christopher Adam Case, 34, who had been reported missing Tuesday.
