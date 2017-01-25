2 found dead in Washington identified; suspect shoots self
Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
