Olympia Toy Run 2016

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The Olympian

Krista Beltramo of Olympia gathers with thousands of fellow motorcyclists for the Olympia Toy Run at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Anna Johnston, 5, of Olympia, tells her Christmas wishes to "Santa Joe" Sullivan, co-founder of the Olympia Toy Run, as they wait for the start of the 39th annual event at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

