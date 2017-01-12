Couple's messages in a bottle tie str...

Couple's messages in a bottle tie strangers together

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 17-18 = -In this Nov. 18, 2016 photo, Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison pose for a photo along the Thea Foss waterway in Tacoma, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov '16 Lanalag1245 1
trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16) Apr '16 Lovebigbras 3
News Washington prisons running out of room (Apr '12) Mar '16 NAFTAclinton 15
See all Shelton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelton Forum Now

Shelton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Shelton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC