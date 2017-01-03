Civil War veteran interment ceremony
The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Shelton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
|Suspect sought in Olympia pipe store robbery
|Nov '16
|KAREN
|1
|trade wife pics and vids email (Jan '16)
|Apr '16
|Lovebigbras
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC