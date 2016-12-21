Three people injured in crash near Elma
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 12 at Schouweiler Road near Elma just before noon Thursday. A bronze 1990 Chevrolet K30 pickup attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Route 12 and struck a 2011 Mercury Milan sedan that was headed westbound on Route 12. The pickup's driver, an 81-year-old Shelton man, was injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.
