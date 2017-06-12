Snake River Valley Basketball Tournament underway
The Snake River Panthers started off play in their own summer tournament in a great way, taking care of business against cross county rival Shelley, downing West Jefferson handily and defeating conference foe American Falls by more than twenty. The Panthers opened play just after noon against Shelley and despite the score being tied at 11 just before halftime, blew the contest open with a 12-0 run midway through the second half to prevail by a final of 47-32 over the Russets.
