Shelley's Jamey Higham retires from school board
Longtime Shelley School Board trustee Jamey Higham will step down from serving on the board at the next school board meeting on Thursday, July 20. Board Chair Cole Clinger announced Higham's resignation last Thursday. Higham represents Zone 3 in the Shelley School district which is at the northeast side of Shelley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC