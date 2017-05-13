Shelley's Jamey Higham retires from s...

Shelley's Jamey Higham retires from school board

Longtime Shelley School Board trustee Jamey Higham will step down from serving on the board at the next school board meeting on Thursday, July 20. Board Chair Cole Clinger announced Higham's resignation last Thursday. Higham represents Zone 3 in the Shelley School district which is at the northeast side of Shelley.

