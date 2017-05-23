Shelley kicks off graduation season

Shelley kicks off graduation season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning News

One hundred twenty-nine seniors-67 boys and 62 girls-graduated from Shelley High School on Tuesday evening. The class, as a whole, received $950,400 worth of awards and scholarships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr 30 Peki 272
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Bingham County was issued at May 24 at 2:17PM MDT

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC