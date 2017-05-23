Shelley announces new basketball coach.
Shelley High School has announced that boys basketball coach Jim Kolsen will not return for the 2017-18 season. Wally Foster, who was an assistant coach for football, the girls head basketball coach and the head baseball coach this past year, has been hired to fill the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC