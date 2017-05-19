Just/Reid ranch going strong after 147 years
Kathy Corgatelli NeVille / for Farm & Ranch A sign proclaiming the Reid Ranch an Idaho Century Farm since 1970 hangs over the shop at the ranch originally homesteaded by Nels and Emma Just in the Presto area east of Firth. Courtesy of the Just/Reid family Nels Just, who emigrated from Denmark, settled the original homestead in the Presto area that is now the Reid Ranch.
