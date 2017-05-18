Five Bingham County athletes win nine golds at state
Bingham County athletes returned from Boise and the Idaho State Track and Field Championships with a bushel full of medals, including nine gold medals in the hands of five of the area's finest athletes. Peytin Drollinger of Shelley led the gold medal charge with three, as she swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC