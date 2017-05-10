Community college supporters lead in fundraising
The political action committee formed to support a proposed community college in Idaho Falls has an enormous fundraising advantage over the group opposed to the college. Campaign finance disclosures for the May 16 election were posted on the Bonneville County website Wednesday.
