Balloons launched to honor Shelley teen
At the end of the school year, Hobbs Middle School students in Shelley released balloons on Friday to honor their fellow classmate, Ethan Johnson, 13, after he was hit and killed by a car Friday night, May 19, in Idaho Falls. Parent Lori Newman organized the balloon release.
