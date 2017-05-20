13-year-old boy dies after being hit ...

13-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 7000 South block 45th W at approximately 11:10 p.m. A vehicle traveling south on 45th West struck the boy who was walking on the road, a Sheriff's Office news release said. The victim, from the Shelley/Firth area, was with two other juvenile males at the time of the accident.

