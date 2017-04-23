Two overnight fatality crashes
Two crashes overnight took the lives of a Bonneville county man and a Bingham county teen, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release. Brandon Tyler Osborne, 33, of Ammon, lost control of his SUV on Snake River Road near the Burns Creek area and crashed into the Snake River.
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
