Turpin named Firth/Shelley DYW 2018

Turpin named Firth/Shelley DYW 2018

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Morning News

Nine talented young ladies took the stage at the Civic Auditorium on Friday evening for the Firth/Shelley Distinguished Young Women program. Emily Turpin from Shelley High School received the DYW medallion for 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC