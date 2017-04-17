Turpin named Firth/Shelley DYW 2018
Nine talented young ladies took the stage at the Civic Auditorium on Friday evening for the Firth/Shelley Distinguished Young Women program. Emily Turpin from Shelley High School received the DYW medallion for 2018.
