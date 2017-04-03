Shelley hosts Invitational Track Meet

The annual Shelley Invitational Track Meet will take place on Thursday and there will be a star studded class of entries including the recent cross country individual champions in both the 3A and 4A girls classification. Shelley's senior star Paytin Drollinger has been entered as has Blackfoot's senior Michelle Pratt who are scheduled to square off in both the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter runs.

