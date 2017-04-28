Shelley ag students raise lilies, bed...

Shelley ag students raise lilies, bedding plants

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Post Register

Kathy Corgatelli NeVille / for Farm & Ranch Two greenhouses full of bedding plants and flowers raised by Shelley High School students go on sale Thursday during their annual Plant Sale and Alumni Scholarship Auction. Petunias, marigolds, tomatoes, hanging flowering baskets and, for the first time, succulents.

