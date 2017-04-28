Shelley ag students raise lilies, bedding plants
Kathy Corgatelli NeVille / for Farm & Ranch Two greenhouses full of bedding plants and flowers raised by Shelley High School students go on sale Thursday during their annual Plant Sale and Alumni Scholarship Auction. Petunias, marigolds, tomatoes, hanging flowering baskets and, for the first time, succulents.
