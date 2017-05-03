Milestones

Milestones

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Deseret News

They are members of the Idaho Falls 14th Ward, Idaho Falls Idaho Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr 30 Peki 272
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC